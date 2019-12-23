Bata Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Bata has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $16,005.00 and $169.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00555662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

