BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,847 ($24.30).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON BHP traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,802.20 ($23.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,239,889 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

