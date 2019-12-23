BitCoen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $338.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $41,449.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.02548520 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

