Centauri (CTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Centauri has a market capitalization of $60,199.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.06067284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

