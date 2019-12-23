Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $808.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CMG traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $828.29. 294,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,176. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $792.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,476,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

