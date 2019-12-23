CoinFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,564.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a total market cap of $257,301.00 and approximately $9,564.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

