Davinci Coin (DAC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.75 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $946,394.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Davinci Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

DAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,601,858,620 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.