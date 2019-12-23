GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

GNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ GNFT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

