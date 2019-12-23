Havy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,080.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Havy has a total market cap of $10,384.00 and approximately $3,080.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Havy has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Havy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00709113 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,720,415,640 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

