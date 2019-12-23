Insights Network Trading Up 3.4% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $840.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.06120752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

