MediBloc [QRC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.01748727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02585320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00554320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00646809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011088 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013640 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

