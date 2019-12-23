Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

PRMW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 593,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

