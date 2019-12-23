Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
PRMW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 593,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
