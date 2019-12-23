Privatix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,787.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $199,412.00 and $1,787.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00182507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.01172996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

