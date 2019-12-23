Ruff (RUFF) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a market cap of $5.11 million and $934,310.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00182507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.01172996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.