Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million.

SB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 182,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 148,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

