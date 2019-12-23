SoMee.Social Market Capitalization Reaches $240,055.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $240,055.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,833,333 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

