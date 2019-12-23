Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & Isign Solutions (NYSE:ISGN) Head to Head Survey

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isign Solutions and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.20 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Twilio $650.07 million 21.18 -$121.95 million ($0.80) -125.49

Isign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Isign Solutions and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 0 2 17 0 2.89

Twilio has a consensus target price of $140.05, suggesting a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Twilio -26.20% -6.02% -4.84%

Summary

Twilio beats Isign Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

