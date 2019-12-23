Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $69.61. 171,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

