Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $69.61. 171,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
