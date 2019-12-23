Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,669. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

