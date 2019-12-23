WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

