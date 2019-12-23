WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3647 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA AXJL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.93. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448. WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

About WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

