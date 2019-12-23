WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.05. 458,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,126. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.