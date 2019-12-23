WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.51

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

NYSEARCA:CYB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.28.

