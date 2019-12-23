WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:EMCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Dividend History for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB)

