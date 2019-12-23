WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

DIM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

