WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
DIM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $66.58.
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
