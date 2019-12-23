WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.60

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6039 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

WTMF traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 166,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

