WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of DLN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
