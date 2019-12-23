WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of DLN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

