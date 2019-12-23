WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DGRW traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,955. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

