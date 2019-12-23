WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4083 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA QSY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

