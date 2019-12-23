WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4083 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA QSY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit