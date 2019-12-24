$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SunCoke Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SXC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.28. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 182,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 392,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

