$0.03 EPS Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Rev Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,926. The company has a market cap of $780.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter worth $84,000.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

