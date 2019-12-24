-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Nlight reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

In other news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total value of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nlight by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 270,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nlight by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 12.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

