-$0.12 EPS Expected for Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Boxlight posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boxlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 162,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

