$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.41. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $3,247,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

TS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 601,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,690. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

