$0.46 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.82. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

