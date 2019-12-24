$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $998.10 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 397,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,655. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

