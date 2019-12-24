10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TXG opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

