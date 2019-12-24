$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,957. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $63.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

