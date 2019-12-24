$92.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post sales of $92.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.19 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $95.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year sales of $342.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.82 million to $348.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.45 million, with estimates ranging from $352.59 million to $366.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after buying an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,532,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 680,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

