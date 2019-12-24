Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.48.

NYSE ACN opened at $210.83 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

