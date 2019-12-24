Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Agenus stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.05. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

