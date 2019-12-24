Alphacat Price Reaches $0.0002 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a market cap of $470,814.00 and approximately $41,515.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

