America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

CRMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 15,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $110.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.