Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $155.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $621.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $623.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $618.90 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $623.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $185,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 85,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

