Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce sales of $820.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $842.60 million. Transocean reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 11,729,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

