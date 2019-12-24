Analysts Set Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Price Target at $1.52

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

FTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,168. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Frontier Communications by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

