Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $84.09

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. 348,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $103.03.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
