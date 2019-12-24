Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $84.09

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. 348,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

