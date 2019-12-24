Analysts Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) PT at $70.00

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 109,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,950. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

