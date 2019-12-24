Analysts Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $81.46

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,373,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,163,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth $37,121,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth $17,854,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

