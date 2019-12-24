AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of WAAS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AquaVenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

